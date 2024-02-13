AI Powered Digital Media Rooms: Safeguarding content against Scams & Fraud

Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the on-going discussions world-over in the media industry is one of the prominent features of DBS2024. Several sessions, workshops, and masterclasses highlights AI.

DBS2024 will feature a workshop on “AI Powered Digital Media Rooms: Safeguarding media content against Scams & Fraud”. ABU Technology says, Interactive Content Delivery Network, and AI interactive livestreaming hold significant potential to revolutionize entertainment, education, and communication. But it comes with inherent risks related to scams and fraud.

Leveraging AI tools can safeguard real-time livestreaming ecosystem and create an environment where users could enjoy the benefits of technology without falling prey to malicious actors says, ABU. This is also expected to help build a secure Interactive Content Delivery Network powered by AI interactive livestreaming experience.

ABU DBS2024 is set to be a landmark event, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore the latest trends and innovation in digital broadcasting.

Registration https://www.abu.org.my/dbsymposium is on-going.