The Radio Festival kicks off World Radio Day 2024 in Delhi

The ABU joined more than 400 delegates at the 7th edition of The Radio Festival, celebrating 100 years of radio. The event was hosted at the India International Centre, New Delhi, and supported by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), ABU member Prasar Bharati and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Under the theme “100 Years on Air: Keep it Loud!”, the three-day event, comprising a conference, workshop and masterclasses, celebrated not only World Radio Day, but also the 20th anniversary of community radio in India.

In his keynote address, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, MIB, congratulated everyone on World Radio Day and said that radio has a huge role in advancing democracy and education, and that radio reflects the voices of all communities.

Ms. Vasudha Gupta, Principal Director-General of Akashwani (AIR), highlighted the importance of content, especially through radio. She said, “In the age of digital media, radio’s advantage is that all its content can be accessed by anyone, anywhere and at any time”.

Head of ABU Radio Olya Booyar said that the conference, which included deliberations and discussions, reflected on radio’s remarkable past, its present relevance, and the promise of a dynamic future. “It was also an opportunity to emphasise the importance of local languages and dialects in fostering communication with audiences, whether through public, private, community radio, or podcasts”.