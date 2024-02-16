TV news webinar to be held Feb 28

Tips for writing TV news scripts will be discussed during an ABU News webinar on Wednesday 28 February.

The webinar is designed to fit in with busy schedules and will take just 30 minutes.

ABU Director of News Deborah Steele will lead this refresher course, covering everything from slugs and headlines, through to scripts and supers.

Tip sheets will be shared with participants.

The link for the webinar will be shared after participants register via the events page on the ABU website.