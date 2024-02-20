DSM showcases new technology at BES Expo

The Digital Radio Mondial (DRM) Consortium had its most ambitious BES presence so far at the 28th international Broadcast Engineering Society (BES Expo) on Broadcast & Media Technology in New Delhi, India between 15 to 17 February 2024.

The DRM Consortium and several of its Indian and international members and partners (CML Micro, Fraunhofer IIS, Gospell, NXP, RFmondial and Starwaves) welcomed for three days hundreds of visitors to its booths.

On the 15th February, the DRM Consortium showcased DRM Digital FM reception on a mobile Android phone. What was shown was that DRM Digital FM reception does not depend on proprietary receiver technology. It can be received on a mobile phone using an existing, off-the-shelf analogue FM tuner chipset, as already used in billions of devices.

A car parked in the spacious DRM booth gave visitors the chance to compare old analogue sound with excellent live DRM digital Medium Wave audio and text in a car (video).

During the exhibition there was great interest also for the CML Micro new energy and cost-saving allband DRM1000 receiver module available in volume soon.