ABU receives certificate of appreciation from IPPTAR

The Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR), under the Malaysian Ministry of Communications, has awarded the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) with a certificate of appreciation, acknowledging their strategic partnership.

The presentation was made by Malaysia’s Minister of Communication, Fahmi Fadzil, during the inaugural IPPTAR Day, with ABU’s Programming Director, Yasu Nagahata, receiving the certificate on behalf of ABU.

IPPTAR Day brought together government officials, industry leaders, and representatives from both public and private higher education institutions for the first time to share knowledge and insights on the broadcasting industry.

This event celebrated IPPTAR’s 53 years of contribution to broadcasting and information training, featuring seminars and discussions on technological advancements in the sector. Roslan Ariffin, Director of IPPTAR, highlighted the institution’s commitment to staying abreast of the shift from analog to digital broadcasting, reflecting the government’s dedication to embracing current trends in the industry.