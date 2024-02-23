Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Communications to officiate ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024

(Photo: Teo Nie Ching – Facebook)

Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Minister of Communications, Malaysia, is slated to officiate the opening ceremony of ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024 on Tuesday, 5th March.

The theme of this year’s symposium is ‘Navigating AI Horizon’ and will explore opportunities of the changing media business landscape and ways on how broadcasters and media organisations can collaborate to future proof their operations.

The symposium will see conference sessions, panel discussions, focused workshops and masterclasses delivered by experts across the globe. These sessions are meant to address challenges, find solutions and share experiences related to digital transition, technology implementation, creative content ideas, and enhancing user experiences.

DBS2024 event will provide international and regional exposure to members, broadcasters and the media industry alike. The event attracts over 1200 participants including media experts, top managers and decision-makers from broadcast and media organisations, regulators, government institutions, academia, solution providers and other stakeholders from the region and beyond.

This is ABU’s 20th edition of the Digital Broadcasting Symposium and will take place on the 4th to 7th March at Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur.