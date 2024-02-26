ABU Secretary-General visits Full Member IRIB

ABU Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem has paid a courtesy visit to ABU full member Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

During the visit, the Secretary-General held a series of meetings with Dr Abbas Mohammadnejad, Director General of International Affairs, IRIB to discuss mutual interests and explore enhanced cooperation between ABU and IRIB.

Nadeem engaged with key IRIB figures, including Dr. Peyman Jebelli, President of IRIB, and Dr. Ahmad Noroozi, Vice-President for World Service, who led him on a tour of Press TV and HispanTV. Additionally, Nadeem visited the Iran Press News Agency and IRIB University, guided by Chancellor Dr. Shahab Esfandiary, and covered content exchange, advanced training, co-productions, sharing technical expertise, and joint ventures, aiming to improve the broadcasting landscape in the Asia-Pacific region.

In a separate meeting on February 20, discussions with Dr. Yousef Afsharnia, General Manager at IRIB, Isfahan, underscored the commitment of both ABU and IRIB to strengthen their partnership and advance the broadcasting industry.