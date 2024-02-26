Qatar Media Corporation to aid Bangladesh media development

Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) says it is committed to improving the media industry in Bangladesh.

Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Thani Al-Thani made the assurance during a meeting with Bangladesh’s State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mohammad Ali Arafat, on 24 February, held on the sidelines of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Istanbul, Turkey.

Qatar has a long experience with establishing global media networks in the country, including the Al Jazeera broadcast channel.

Both parties expressed optimism that this collaboration would significantly enhance the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Qatar, paving the way for a richer media and cultural landscape in Bangladesh.