CNA’s Pradhana Vizha Awards celebrate Singapore’s Indian entertainment

Pradhana Vizha 2024 celebrated the best of Indian entertainment in Singapore recently, giving out a total of 26 awards.

The drama Kattradhu Kadhal clinched three awards – Best Drama, Best Writing (Scripted) and Best Original Screenplay, emerging as the biggest winner of the evening.

Best Actor went to Vishnu M Anandh, while Best Actress was awarded to Udaya Soundari, both of them earning recognition for their powerful portrayals in the dramas Aathman and Kattradhu Kadhal, respectively.

A lifetime achievement award was presented to the legendary L. Vijayandran, a virtuoso in song and dance. This year’s awards, produced by MediaCorp Vasantham to celebrate the island’s finest Tamil productions, marks the 19th year they have been held.

(Source: MediaCorp)