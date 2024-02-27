The 30th ABU IPLC meeting to discuss legal challenges of AI in broadcasting

Members of the ABU’s Intellectual Property and Legal Committee (IPLC) are set to gather for the 30th IPLC meeting on 7 March at the Royal Chulan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has forced industry practitioners to not only adapt to new technicalities but also to deal with new legal and ethical challenges that come with such technology. Thus, the theme for this year’s IPLC is “Legal and Ethical Issues Related to Generative AI for the Media and Broadcasting Sector”.

The conference will be helmed by industry experts, including media consultant Ashwini Natesan, who will be speaking on the legal nuances related to AI, data protection, and the implications for media companies.

A session on copyright developments related to AI in Malaysia will also take place, among other sessions. Director-General of the Malaysian Intellectual Property Office (MyIPO), Kamal Kormin, is set to deliver the keynote address at the conference’s opening.

Discussions will also focus on the use of AI in sports broadcasting, with an emphasis on the impact of AI on sports law, as well as the use of AI or blockchain for the collective management of rights.

