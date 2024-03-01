ABU Secretary-General makes courtesy call to full member Prasar Bharati

ABU Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem paid a courtesy meeting with Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, on his visit to the BES EXPO 2024 in New Delhi, India, on 15 February.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the collaboration and cooperation between ABU and Prasar Bharati, which is the umbrella company of the broadcasting arms Doordarshan and AIR India, who are full members of the ABU.

Nadeem also met with the ABU Vice-President, Shri Sunil who is also the President of Broadcasting Engineering Society India (BES). The expo was inaugurated by Anurag Singh Thakur, who is the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, together with Minister of State for I&B Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Dr L Murugan, and Sanjay Jaju, who is the Secretary at the Ministry of I&B.

At the expo, Nadeem also chaired the session ‘ATSC 3.0 Broadcasting’ with discussants which discussed the advanced applications and implementations of ATSC 3.0, which is one of the advanced digital broadcasting standardisation the world.