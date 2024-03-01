Malaysian media promotes DBS2024

Radio Television of Malaysia (RTM) recently promoted the upcoming ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024 (DBS2024) that will take place at Royale Chulan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 4 to 7.

ABU Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem was interviewed on Selamat Pagi Malaysia, where he spoke on the theme of DBS2024, “Navigating AI Horizon”. He said that AI plays a crucial role in the broadcasting sector, but also comes with ethical dilemmas. “One of the most difficult problems in AI is about ethics and who takes the ownership and the responsibility for the content.”

He also spoke of the need for broadcasters to constantly adapt to trends in new media. He said, “The basic reason for broadcasting is to reach our audience. We cannot stick to traditional ways of broadcasting. We have to be on all platforms, because people want to access content on all platforms.”

Nadeem was also interviewed by radio station Traxx FM in their special segment ‘Momentum’. He reiterated the importance of AI, saying that it plays a huge role in areas such as journalism, content production, content aggregation and the implementation of new technology, and that the conversation on AI will take centre stage at DBS2024.

Nadeem said that attendees to DBS2024 can also expect to see new technologies at the event, such as a special VR showcase. “DBS provides a gateway to the future. We do not only talk about current technologies, but also what happens next. Talk to the manufacturers and see what their technology can do. Everybody with an interest in the media will get something from the event.”

In the interview, Nadeem also emphasised the collaborative nature of ABU, whose aim has always been to support broadcasters from all over the Asia-Pacific region, ever since the organisation was incepted in 1964.

This year’s symposium marks its 20th year and will be attended by media experts, top managers and decision-makers from broadcast and media organisations, regulators, government institutions, academia, solution providers and other stakeholders from the region and beyond.

The event will cover a range of topics, and hold a few special masterclasses as well, and is open to the public for walk-in.

