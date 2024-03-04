First ABU Prizes workshop for 2024 held in Jakarta

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), in collaboration with Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI), recently conducted a training programme to enhance the knowledge and skills of Indonesian broadcasters in preparation for the ABU Prizes 2024.

The workshop, held from February 26 to 28 in Jakarta, saw producers from national TV headquarters and TVRI regional stations benefiting from the expertise of professionals from NHK Japan and KBS Korea. The training covered a range of topics, from programme production techniques and the complexities of international festival submissions to the qualities of award-winning programmes.

Yasu Nagahata, ABU Director of Programming, highlighted the significance of sharing perspectives to improve broadcasting standards. He encouraged participants to strive for excellence in the ABU Prizes. In 2023, TVRI received an award in the ABU Perspective category. This year, the broadcaster aims to submit several programmes for consideration, including the documentary “Green Hero.”

Johan Setiawan, Head of the TVRI Training Center, thanked ABU for its support in organising the workshop. He stressed TVRI’s dedication to quality and expressed hope that the event would inspire producers to create content that appeals to international audiences.

The ABU Prizes are the most prestigious awards in the Asia-Pacific region, recognising the best in radio, television, and digital media content from member organisations.