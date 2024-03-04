Workshop on the power of cloud and AI kicks off ahead of DBS2024

A workshop on the power of cloud, AI, data-driven workflow strategy and monetisation kicked off on Monday, ahead of the ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024 is set to take place from 4 to 7 March at Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur.

The workshop was led by Alia Sarah Binti Zainal Abidin, Head of Marketing & Business Development, IPSB Technology. Speaking first on the stage was the company’s Executive Director, Mardhiah Nasir. “It’s always good to be partnering with ABU and we would like to dig into the power of AI,” she said, adding that media practitioners should not be afraid of AI and instead embrace the technology. The fear of AI is unfounded, she said, emphasising that AI will not replace humans, but that humans will ultimately be able to adapt to it.

She covered the strengths of AI cloud for companies, including data privacy and security, bandwidth management, file integrity, integration of cloud providers with existing systems and workflows, and the speed of cloud AI. She added that cloud software is useful for collaboration because a centralised system means that people no longer have to work in silos, and work processes are also sped up.

Other presenters include Samuel Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI, from the US, who emphasised the strength of AI in accessing, reusing and repurposing millions of video files for social media, and Jay Ganesan, Senior Vice President, APAC Amagi, from Singapore, who said that AI can facilitate a much more diversified social content.

This year’s ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium marks the 20th time it is held. With the theme ‘Navigating AI Horizon’, DBS2024 is set to be another exciting and lively chapter in this series. The symposium, through its conference sessions, panel discussions, focused workshops and masterclasses, presented by eminent experts across the globe, will address challenges, find solutions and share experiences related to digital transition, technology implementation, creative content ideas, and enhancing user experiences.