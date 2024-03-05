DG of Malaysian Intellectual Property Office (MyIPO) to officiate IPLC opening

Tuan Kamal bin Kormin, the Director-General of Malaysian Intellectual Property Office (MyIPO), is slated to officiate ABU’s 30th Intellectual Property and Legal Committee (IPLC) on Thursday, 7th March.

Tuan Kamal bin Kormin graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree of Science from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) in 1989. He started his career as a patent examiner at MyIPO in the field of science in 1992, and was then promoted as Head of Unit in 1998. He later became the Head of Patent Science and Traditional Knowledge Division in 2014.

In 2015, he was promoted as Senior Director of Patent Science and Traditional Knowledge Division of MyIPO. In 2020, he was promoted as its Assistant Director General (Technical, Science and Technology). From January 2022, he held the position of Deputy Director General (Strategic and Technical). He was appointed Director General of MyIPO on 1st July 2023.

The 30th ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee (IPLC) is scheduled to take place at ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024 (DBS2024) on 6th March to 7th March.

The theme for the 30th ABU IPLC is “Legal & Ethical Issues Related to Generative AI For Media & Broadcast Sector”. The event will host various legal experts, including Dr. Venkat Iyer, who will helm a workshop on media ethics. Other speakers include seasoned media consultant Ashwini Natesan who will talk on the legal nuances related to AI, data protection, and the implications for media companies.

For more information related to IPLC, please write to ABU Legal Manager at seemantani@abu.org.my