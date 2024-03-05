Malaysian Communications Deputy Minister inaugurates DBS2024

Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching has officially inaugurated the ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024 (DBS2024), running from March 4 until March 7 at Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur.

In her speech, Teo emphasised that innovation and ethics must go hand in hand in the technology industry. Broadcasters must address potential issues and ethical obligations, she said, while ensuring that digital solutions are inclusive and prosperous. Ethical principles should guide technological advancements, aligning technology with the mission of creating innovation.

ABU Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem welcomed delegates to the symposium, saying, “The overall aim of the symposium is for people to learn from each other. The biggest worry for us is not new technology but how to keep up pace with it.”

He also took the opportunity to thank industry partners, sponsors, and the technical committee especially, for making DBS2024 possible.

This year marks the 20th year DBS is held. With the theme ‘Navigating AI Horizon’, ABU sees AI as both a blessing and challenge, and is keen to explore all the possibilities that AI presents.