RTM in talks to use AI in news production

Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) is currently in talks with potential partners to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in generating news and enhance its news presentation.

Director General Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman said usage of AI will assist RTM in various aspects of news generation, particularly in catering to its target audience.

“We are already utilising AI within our archive system and promotional activities. AI-driven robots are employed for delivering promotional content,” he said, adding that the implementation of AI can help them distribute their content more effectively and efficiently.

Suhaimi highlighted that RTM is exploring the feasibility of employing AI in news generation, suggesting its potential in guiding news coverage decisions.

Earlier, Suhaimi delivered a presentation titled “How to survive and excel in the new content ecosystem – the RTM Way” at the ABU’s Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024, which is running from March 4 to 7 at Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur.