DBS2024 delivers

Nearly 40 exhibitors and a thousand visitors have attended the ABU’s Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024.

The theme for the 20th edition of DBS was ‘Navigating AI Horizon’, exploring the opportunities and challenges of generative AI. The event was held at Royale Chulan hotel in Kuala Lumpur on 4-7 March.

DBS2024 was officially opened by Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Communication Teo Nie Ching, who delivered the keynote address. She said broadcasters should be mindful of their ethical and social responsibilities when using generative AI, and in responding to issues such as algorithm bias.

She also visited the exhibition booths and spoke to sponsors.

The symposium, through its conference sessions, panel discussions, workshops and masterclasses, was presented by more than 80 eminent experts from around the world. They sought to find solutions and share experiences on issues ranging from digital transition to enhancing user experiences.

The main focus of the discussions was the use of AI and how it improves efficiency, offers more personalised content for the audience and revolutionises virtual production.

The use of AI for nonprofits was highlighted as well, such as the use of AI technology in digital radios for the purpose of disaster-preparedness.

Speakers debated whether AI brings more harm than good, with some concerned AI might replace workers, or even create a dystopian future where technology dominates humans.

However, Lindsay Cornell, Principal Systems Architect at BBC Digital in the UK was quick to declare we have nothing to fear. He said, “People use AI for everything. There is a fear of the unknown, such as what people felt during the radio a hundred years ago, but things keep getting faster. Do we humans run out of capacity to adapt to change? I don’t think so.”

Sanjay Das, VP Global Sales & Business Development at Cite’ de Memoire in India, said: “We must see AI as a little child – what do we teach it?” emphasising the importance of controlling AI, rather than letting it control us.

Satriyo Dharmanto, Director of Technical Operations at TVRI Indonesia, emphasised the importance of providing a sustainable media ecosystem to support AI governance, including in areas of climate action and social inclusion. He said, “Together we have the power to reset the narrative and create a better world with AI.”

In the closing ceremony, Dr Veysel Binbay, Director of ABU Technology and Innovation, thanked the attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, ABU staff, and the student volunteers who helped to make the event a success.