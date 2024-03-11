30th ABU IPLC concludes

The 30th ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee (IPLC) ended on a successful note on 7th March 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.

Eminent speakers, that included academics, partners from law firms, senior professionals from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), and national broadcasters from ABU members presented at the IPLC on topics such as media rights and AI; legal and ethical issues related to AI; copyrights, as well as AI and the law.

Members urged the ABU Secretariat to follow the legal developments related to artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI and to keep broadcasters updated about such developments.

The ABU Legal Division will participate remotely in the WIPO Conversation on Intellectual Property (IP) and Frontier Technologies which will take place on March 13 and March 14, under the theme ‘Generative AI: Navigating Intellectual Property.’