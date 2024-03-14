VOV hosts multiplatform news workshop

Voice of Vietnam vice president Pham Manh Hung has highlighted the importance of training and new skill sets in a rapidly changing media landscape, at the closing ceremony of a two-day ABU News workshop in Ho Chi Minh City.

VOV hosted the Multiplatform Production and Distribution Workshop at its HCMC bureau. The workshop was attended by 26 people, with another 10 from VOV offices across southern Vietnam joining online. The participants included journalists and producers from Vietnam Parliament Television, Voice of Ho Chi Minh City and the VOV Traffic channel.

Vice President Hung congratulated the participants and encouraged them to share their new skills with colleagues.

The interactive, hands-on workshop featured a series of exercises which culminated in participants producing highly engaging social media videos using a range of story-telling tools including pieces to camera, walk and talks, fast and slow motion, vox pops, on-screen text and the use of satellite imagery and maps.

The trainers were ABU Director Of News Deborah Steele and the Head of Digital Strategy at ABS-CBN, Biena Magbitang. Biena demonstrated her mojo tool kit, including apps such as Canva, Capcut and Teleprompter Pro.