ABU Prizes 2024 now open for entries

ABU Prizes 2024 are now accepting submissions until the deadline June 30, 2024.

The competition celebrates outstanding content in radio, television, and digital media from ABU members, giving them a platform to show their creativity and innovation, and elevating their accomplishments on an international scale.

Each year, the competition receives more than 300 entries.

This year’s award presentation ceremony will take place at ABU’s 61st General Assembly gala event in Istanbul to be held in October.

Winners will be awarded a trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize of USD1,000.