Thai PBS launches ASEAN journalist fellowship

Thai PBS is calling for applications for the Thai PBS Journalist Fellowship Program 2024.

The aim of the program is to foster mutual understanding among journalists in Thailand and neighbouring countries.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to visit Thailand for two months, while working alongside Thai colleagues, developing their network of industry peers and improving their understanding of ASEAN issues.

ASEAN journalists with at least three years of experience and strong English-language skills are invited to apply, using the barcode.