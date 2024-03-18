ABU members broadcast Singapore Women’s Open Golf 2024

Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI), the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), TDM Macau and EMTV Papua New Guinea broadcasted live the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open this year.

ABU had secured the rights to the event for selected countries in Asia following discussions with Mediapro Asia. The members expressed appreciation to ABU for bringing such quality content for free.

Held at the Tanah Merah Country Club, the tournament featured invitational players, including some notable golfers from Thailand, and top players from Korea.

Mediapro said they were thrilled with the outcome of the partnership with ABU for the distribution of the event.

The Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open is one of the most anticipated events in women’s golf. It attracts top-tier talent from around the world to compete for a prize pool of S$1.1 million. This year’s winner is Kim Jae-he from South Korea.

The next event on ABU’s calendar is the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2024, which will take place at the end of this month in Singapore. Around 10 ABU members will broadcast the event live.