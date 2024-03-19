ABU holds expert-led webinar on the role of AI in sports

The ABU sports department hosted a webinar on 28 February called “Revolutionising Sports Content Operations and Engagement with AI” featuring eminent sports expert Alexis Schäfer.

Alexis is a trailblazer in Paralympic sports marketing – from 2008 to 2022, he spearheaded the commercial and marketing efforts at the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), which significantly contributed to the event’s success. He recently completed a course on sports and technology with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The webinar emphasised the significant role of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping the sports content landscape. As sports media organisations continue to embrace AI technologies, they are poised to unlock new opportunities for innovation, growth, and fan engagement in the digital age.

AI is able to generate real-time match updates, player statistics, and game analysis. AI algorithms can also analyse large amounts of data and provide insights that help sports journalists and commentators create engaging and informative content.

Furthermore, AI-powered chatbots can interact with sports fans, answering their questions and providing personalised recommendations.

Through AI-powered tools, sports organisations can streamline content creation, distribution, and engagement processes, leading to more personalised and interactive experiences for fans. AI algorithms can analyse vast amounts of data to generate insights on fan preferences, trends, and behaviours, allowing sports content creators to tailor their content to specific audience segments.

AI can also automate tasks such as video editing, highlight reel creation, and real-time data analysis, enabling sports media organisations to produce high-quality content more efficiently. Overall, AI enhances the sports content experience by providing accurate information and enhancing fan engagement.