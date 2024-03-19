Grand Prix Nova now open for innovative radio entries

The Grand Prix Nova, organised by the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Corporation, is now open to entries from public broadcasters and independent producers from all over the world.

The festival is particularly interested in rewarding innovative artistic works that explore new approaches to radio broadcasting. It defines innovation as allowing new generations to discover, experiment and implement more efficient technical and aesthetic approaches to deliver its message.

The festival has three competitive sections: radio drama, binaural drama and short forms.

Since its creation, the Grand Prix Nova festival has earned a great reputation in the international broadcasting arena – the quality of the productions selected in the competition places the GPN among the most recognised promoters of experimentation in radio creation.

The 12th edition of the Grand Prix Nova International Radio Drama Festival will be held on June 23 to 28, 2024, and include open listening for all the radio drama productions selected in the three categories (Drama, Binaural Drama and Short Forms). The festival will be broadcasted online on the festival’s Facebook page.

The winners will be announced on the last day of the festival at a special awards ceremony.

More details about the Grand Prix Nova Festival are available here.