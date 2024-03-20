‘Global Media Dialogue’ fosters China-Africa collaboration

The China Media Group Africa and the University of Abuja recently organised the ‘Global Media Dialogue’ on March 18 in Abuja, Nigeria, aimed to foster China-Africa collaborations. The dialogue also sought to capitalise on China’s strategies with Africa’s development needs.

The dialogue, titled “Enhancing China-Africa Cooperation in New Quality Productive Forces to Realize High-Quality Growth”, was attended by around 50 people including political party representatives, government officials, scholars, media representatives, and students from the University of Abuja.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, expressed the university’s willingness to partner with China, especially in the fields of aerospace and agricultural science. He said, “The University of Abuja has established an innovation centre and hopes to jointly promote the research and development of new quality productive forces with China, thereby leading Nigeria development and progress.”

Meanwhile, Chinese representatives at the event said that their country can help African countries achieve digital transformation in industries such as finance, medical care and education.