2nd Sobh International Media Festival invites submissions from ABU members

ABU members are invited to submit their works across three category options – television, radio and new media — to the 2nd Sobh International Media Festival happening in Tehran, Iran, on May 17 – 24, 2024.

The festival was established in 2023 to provide a platform to local and international artists to create art and facilitate positive interactions and cultural transformations.

The festival centers around “Media and the New World Order”, delving into the significance of local and regional identities, spiritualism, cultural authority, as well as the influence of family origins. Moreover, it explores the idea that discourse can give rise to resistance and opposition against oppressive powers.

The second edition of the festival will open with three main sections: Main section, IRIB World Service, and the Palestine special.

The deadline for entries is April 8.

For the detailed list of sections, and how to register, visit their website.