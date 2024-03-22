ABU and UNI-Apro MEI holds climate action and green production webinar

ABU, together with UNI Apro Media, Entertainment, and Arts (MEI), hosted a webinar on March 14, focusing on climate action and green production in the broadcasting sector.

The webinar brought together a diverse group of industry experts, broadcasters, and stakeholders to discuss the critical challenges of climate change and explore sustainable practices within the broadcasting industry.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in insightful discussions on various topics, including the impact of climate change on broadcasting operations, strategies for reducing carbon footprint, and the implementation of eco-friendly production techniques.

Moving forward, ABU remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote environmental sustainability and foster green innovation within the broadcasting sector.