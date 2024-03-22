ABU Diversity and Inclusion Task Group holds meeting

The ABU Diversity and Inclusion Task Group (DITG) commenced the new year by bringing together members across the Asia-Pacific region and partners to discuss key initiatives and strategies for advancing diversity and inclusion in the broadcasting industry.

The meeting highlighted recent developments and initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality, diversity and inclusion within ABU member organisations. Members shared updates on ongoing projects and activities, including efforts to enhance representation and inclusion in programming and content production.

Special guest speaker, Janice Singh, Director Human Resources of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), delivered a presentation on actions and strategies implemented to foster diversity and inclusion in the organisation.

Janardan Bista, Deputy Director, News and Chief of Training and International Relations, Radio Nepal, shared the progress and initiatives of Radio Nepal’s Gender and Diversity Action Plan.

Meanwhile, Chrissie Tucker, Chairperson of the DITG, announced the upcoming launch of the ABU Diversity and Inclusion Media Awards 2024, which seeks to recognise excellence in inclusive workplaces.

As part of the Broadcasting for All: Gender and Diversity in the Media Initiative, the DITG is committed to fostering inclusivity and representation in media organisations.