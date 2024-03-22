EW4All programme conducts online consultations in Kiribati and Tuvalu

The Early Warnings for All (EW4All) programme conducted online consultations for ABU members in Kiribati and Tuvalu from March 18 to March 20, 2024.

Media managers from both countries discussed the significance of media in Early Warning Systems, the use of the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), and disaster preparedness strategies. Participants actively collaborated to strengthen communication and response mechanisms for early warnings.

The initial consultation, held with Samoa Broadcasting Corporation and Tonga Broadcasting Commission from March 12 to March 14, 2024, kicked off the process.

Online sessions for members in Solomon Islands are scheduled for the following month. Subsequently, an in-person EW4All Symposium for Media is set for May 1, 2024, in Brisbane, following the ABU Pacific Media Partnership Conference hosted by ABC Australia on April 29 and 30, 2024.