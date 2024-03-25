Australia’s ABC helps Timor-Leste’s RTTL make switch to digital TV

ABC International Development is helping public broadcaster Radio and Television Timor Leste (RTTL) to transition from analogue to digital television soon.

This is part of ABC International Development’s Timor-Leste Media Development program under the Australian government’s long-term Indo-Pacific Broadcasting Strategy.

Recently, ABC International Development hosted Timor-Leste’s Secretary of State for Social Communications Expedito Ximenes in Canberra, along with RTTL’s President Jose Belo.

The Timore visit included discussions on digitising more than 25 thousand video tapes stored at RTTL which capture the early years of the young democracy after it gained independence in 2002.

They also discussed investigative reporting training, mobile journalism training and exchanges for Timorese content-makers to spend time at ABC bureaus in Australia.

(Source: ABC)