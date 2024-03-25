Singapore’s CNA celebrates 25th anniversary with scale-up plans

Mediacorp’s news and current affairs brand Channel News Asia (CNA) will focus on reaching new audiences in regional and international markets such as Indonesia, East Asia, US, and the UK, while continuing to deliver top-notch content to Singaporean audiences.

The announcement was made at CNA’s 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner recently.

Mediacorp Chairman Niam Chiang Meng said, “We aim to be present at every touchpoint in people’s lives, engaging them through a combination of our own platforms and third-party platforms. This multiplatform approach is anchored on our understanding of how people consume content today – across platforms and devices, languages, and genres.”

CNA will make an inroad to the US, Canada, and the UK markets in phases across a combination of platforms: television streaming services, YouTube, and a curated edition of the CNA website. This undertaking will cater to people curious about news from Asia – in particular China, Japan, and Korea.

CNA will also boost its China coverage, with plans to open a new bureau in Shenzhen, and potentially place more correspondents at its Beijing and Shanghai bureaus.

Other new developments include a new special called East Asia Tonight, and the launch of cna.id, a website in Bahasa Indonesia, which utilises AI technology in translating content.

Since its launch in Singapore in March 1999, CNA has grown from a local news channel to a network consumed around the world, reaching more than 94 million homes and hotel rooms in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.