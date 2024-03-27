ABU and Astro discuss potential collaborations

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) and Malaysian satellite TV service company Astro held a meeting to discuss potential avenues for collaboration.

Among the key focus areas identified for collaboration were sports, co-production ventures, news broadcasting, and training initiatives aimed at upskilling industry professionals.

One primary conversation topic was the potential for joint sports broadcasting ventures, leveraging Astro’s extensive experience and ABU’s regional network to deliver high-quality sports content to audiences across the Asia-Pacific region.

The meeting also explored opportunities for co-production projects, news exchange and training.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both organisations to collaborate and drive the broadcasting industry forward.