Malaysia’s CelcomDigi brings metaverse, XR, AI, and robotics to university students

Malaysian communications conglomerate and telco provider CelcomDigi has launched the country’s first experiential and immersive learning environment to students from 10 homegrown universities.

The CelcomDigi Metaversity™ initiative, which began in September 2023, seeks to reimagine learning experiences for tertiary education institutions nationwide, pioneer learning, and develop the next-generation Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) talent pool in Malaysia, who can then apply their skills in fields such as healthcare, engineering, robotics, cybersecurity and more.

Datuk Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of CelcomDigi, said, “AI is changing the world and Malaysia needs to be ready. Our ambitions here are clear – we want to help accelerate the preparedness of Malaysia’s future talents and position our homegrown universities as some of the most advanced learning institutions in the region. By leveraging the power of 5G, AI, metaverse, and Internet of Things technologies, we can enhance how we educate and train our future doctors, engineers, scientists, and technicians alike.”

Collaborations are underway for the adoption and implementation of innovative metaverse, XR, and AI learning and education solutions across 21 universities nationwide soon.