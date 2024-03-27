Voice of Vietnam presents awards to best radio writing entries

Public broadcaster Voice of Vietnam (VOV) has awarded the winners to its radio writing contest. Launched last November to mark World Radio Day, which falls on February 13 every year, the contest received hundreds of entries from listeners of all ages. The oldest contestant was 90 years old and the youngest was 11. Many entries were hand-written or included audio and video clips, and some even cartoons.

VOV President Do Tien Sy said, “All entries were well prepared both in content and format, illustrating listeners’ love for the Voice of Vietnam. They are the manifestation of VOV’s contributions to Vietnam’s national development and of the development of Vietnam’s radio broadcasting industry in general and VOV in particular.”

One of the two special prize winners was Dang Dieu Ha who won a trip to Indonesia.

To mark the occasion, a special exchange program between listeners was held. Denny Abdi, Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam and Milen Mitev, Director General of the Bulgaria National Radio discussed the role of radio throughout history, as well as its development, opportunities and challenges in the digital era.