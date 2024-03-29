Global News Forum registrations open

Registrations for the 2024 Global News Forum have opened.

The Forum and associated meetings will be held at the Sukosol hotel in Bangkok on 17-19 July.

All ABU members are invited to register, via the ABU event page. More than 120 people are expected to attend.

The theme this year is The Future of News. It will also be the title of an ABU News report, to be launched at the Forum.

Co-host Thai PBS and ABU News are well advanced with planning for the events, which will include a tour to Thai PBS.

The annual Asiavision Awards will be held on the evening of Global News Forum.