NHK’s Japan Prize 2024 welcomes submissions

Japan Prize 2024 is officially open for entries until the deadline June 6, 2024.

The competition by the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) seeks to recognise excellence in educational television and foster mutual understanding between societies and cultures by celebrating works that make innovative use of visual media.

Since its establishment in 1965, it prides itself for awarding outstanding works that foster people’s aspirations to further learn, reflect, empathise, and act for the betterment of the world.

For more details on categories, and how to enter, click here.