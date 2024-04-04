Prix Jeunesse Festival returns to celebrate the best of children’s television

The Prix Jeunesse Festival, the premier get-together for content, innovation in kids TV festival and competition, will take place on May 24 to 29 in Munich, Germany.

The theme of this year’s festival is “For Us, No Planet B – Kids TV and Sustainability.” Around 400 producers, executives and researchers from all over the world will attend to watch programmes, discuss them with their peers, and vote on the winning submissions.

Prix Jeunesse has announced the 10 finalists that will compete for this year’s Shorts Prize, with Germany leading with topics that include animals and art & craft.

Japan’s NHK’s ‘Wha-Wha-Wha-What’s it all about?!’, which breaks down complex topics for kids with three-minute animated shorts featuring rap songs, has also made the cut, as well as ‘And New Friends’ from Thai PBS featuring the lives of children in the country’s diverse provinces.