Vietnam and Bulgaria sign MoU boosting broadcasting relationship

Do Tien Sy, president of Voice of Vietnam (VOV), and Milen Mitev, director general of Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on March 26.

The MoU follows a similar one inked between the two public broadcasters in 2008 and reaffirms their commitment to further work closely together.

At the signing, Sy said that VOV has been contributing actively and effectively to the country’s development and international integration. He also expressed appreciation for Bulgarian National Radio’s 89 years of achievements in the area of modern digital radio technology which he said would be a priority area for future cooperation between VOV and BNR.

(Source: Voice of Vietnam)