Japan’s TBS and UK’s All3Media to co-develop new international content

Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS) in Japan has struck a partnership with All3Media International to co-produce international content.

The first project under the pact sees All3Media group company North One Productions (‘Fifth Gear’, ‘Gadget Show’, ‘Travel Man: 48 Hours In…’) join the collaboration to develop ‘Lovers or Liars?’ The new studio entertainment format watches a celebrity panel try to identify the real (married) couple from among other couples that have only met for the first time that day. The pilot series of ‘Lovers or Liars’ premiered in Japan on TBS on March 23. The show will be launched and presented at a Showcase at the upcoming MIPFormats.

All3Media International will distribute all of the co-developed titles, with its AsiaPac office in Singapore leading on sales across Asia (outside of Japan).

Shunsuke Fukaya, head of format development, said, “It has been about two years since we launched the joint development project, and I am delighted that the program has finally taken shape. Two companies with totally different TV cultures have collaborated without compromising on the content until we reach a consensus of ‘This sounds fun!’ I am excited to deliver this new sensation studio program that combines elements of Japan and the UK to the world. Can the global audience spot true love?”

Nick Smith, executive VP of formats, said, “I’m delighted to debut ‘Lovers or Liars?’, which I hope will be the first of many collaborations through this exciting new partnership with TBS. People watching or trying to figure out the relationships of strangers based on their body language and conversation is truly a universal activity and ‘Lovers or Liars?’ brings this obsession into the TV studio. I can’t wait for the global format community—and viewers at home—to be able to take part in trying to separate the lovers from the liars.”

(Source: Worldscreen)