Philippines’ PBS launches media literacy radio programme

The Presidential Broadcast Service (PBS) and the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), launching a radio programme promoting media and information literacy and the government’s “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) branding.

The programme, which debuted April 3, airs live on Radyo Pilipinas 1 (RP 1) and is simulcast on four other government channels, reaching a nationwide audience. It is also carried by other Radyo Pilipinas 1 (RP 1) affiliate stations across the Philippines.

PBS Director-General Rizal Giovanni “Bong” Aportadera, said: “This MOA signifies a stronger collaboration between attached agencies under the current administration. These partnerships are crucial as they allow us to fulfil our collective mandate of informing and entertaining the public.”