PTV Corporation acquires rights for ICC events in Pakistan

The Pakistan Television (PTV) Corporation has secured non-exclusive rights for six men’s and women’s International Cricket Council (ICC) events in Pakistan from 2024 to 2025.

The non-exclusive rights include digital rights for events such as the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025, Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, World Test Championship Final 2025 and Women’s World Cup 2025.

PTV managing director Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah said: “Securing the rights to ICC world events for another two years represents a significant milestone for PTVC. We are thrilled to bring ICC World Cups to the homes of millions of fans across Pakistan. This underpins our unwavering commitment to delivering premium sports content and engaging with cricket fans across the country.”