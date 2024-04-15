Bangladesh’s BTV shines spotlight on Egypt at World Nomads Media Fellowship

Bangladesh Television (BTV) has won the Best Digital Media Content Creation Award under the World Nomads Media Fellowship with their short documentary “Egypt Unveiled”.

“Egypt Unveiled” showcases Egypt’s ancient history, traditions, architecture and aesthetic attractions, beating 123 other digital content. 76 media personnel from 38 countries across Europe, Asia and the US participated in the fellowship.

BTV’s news editor Zahidul Islam and Controller (Design) Anwar Sadat Robi created the documentary.