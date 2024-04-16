CMG China unveils first AI-produced multilingual microdrama

China Media Group (CMG) has released “Chinese Mythology,” the first multilingual microdrama entirely produced by artificial intelligence (AI).

AI handled every aspect of the production work of the series, including art design, storyboards, video production, dubbing, and soundtrack.

CMG also launched the first episode of the micro-drama series “AI Reads Classics,” titled “Zhou Chu Eliminates Three Evils,” further proving AI’s storytelling capabilities.

Production of this episode completed in just five days – a major feat considering it would have taken three to four months without AI.

CMG has already developed and released the first set of regulations governing the use of AI in Chinese media. Special emphasis is placed on ensuring the authenticity of news and accurately portraying historical events, characters and cultural nuances in AI productions.