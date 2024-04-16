Hong Kong’s RTHK to broadcast Paris Olympics for free

Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) is among three other media outlets in Hong Kong that will televise the Paris Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games to citizens for free, after the government secured broadcasting rights for an undisclosed amount.

The other three media outlets are TVB, ViuTV and HoyTV.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee welcomed the partnership between the government and the broadcasters, saying it aims to create a vibrant social atmosphere, promote sports activities, support athletes and foster unity.

“The broadcasting organisations can also create economic value and advertising revenue through the broadcasting of the Olympic Games,” Lee added. “Through various broadcasts, including airing the events in large shopping malls, it will increase foot traffic, stimulate commercial activities, and boost businesses in sectors such as food and beverage and retail.”

Top athletes from around the world will gather to compete in 32 sports events for the medals at the Paris Olympics which will take place on July 26 to August 11, 2024. The Paralympics will be held on August 28 to September 8.