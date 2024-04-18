ABU Media Academy in collaboration with DW Akademie to hold webinar on podcasting

ABU members are invited to a webinar on podcasting on May 15, 2024.

The webinar by ABU Media Academy in collaboration with DW Akademie seeks to nurture the craft of podcasting, which, like any craft, requires the right tools.

The MethodKit for Podcasts developed by DW Akademie can be used across every aspect of podcasting — from development to production to distribution to marketing or from audience growth to content ideation and more. It was developed in collaboration with leading podcast experts from around the world and includes 61 cards designed to help participants discuss, map, plan, ideate and priorities their podcast journey. The kit has been translated into 40+ languages.

Audio pros and beginners alike are welcomed to this webinar.

In this session, participants will learn how to use this new analogue and digital tool, as well as find out more about its development and how it’s being used globally. The webinar will be led by journalism pro Kyle James and learning designer expert Julia Minner.

Don’t miss this opportunity and register here.