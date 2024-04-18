Al Jazeera English named Broadcaster of the Year at the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for 8th consecutive year

Al Jazeera English channel was named ‘Broadcaster of the Year’ at the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for the eight consecutive year.

The channel swept an impressive array of gold, silver and bronze medals for its news and programmes coverage.

The ‘Broadcaster of the Year’ award, considered the premier prize by the organisers, goes to the media organisation that wins the highest number of gold medals.

Al Jazeera English won a total of six gold medals. One of the gold medals went to its news coverage of the Sudan conflict in 2023. The Witness’ film “Rescue Mission Gaza”, a documentary which follows a civil defence worker around Gaza City, also earned a gold medal. The other gold medals went to episodes from the Fault Lines and 101 East documentary strands. The channel also won six silver and eight bronze medals.

“We are delighted to be named Broadcaster of the Year by the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards,” Issa Ali, Acting Managing Director of Al Jazeera English, said. “This award comes from the hard-working teams at Al Jazeera who are deeply committed to reporting and telling the stories that matter. In today’s world, we believe good journalism is more important than ever. We are deeply grateful to receive this recognition for the work we do.”

The awards featured entries from over 50 countries, covering content screened on U.S and international broadcasters including ITV (also known as Channel 3), the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).