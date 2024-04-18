Television of Turkmenistan teams up with media group to promote country’s culture

The State Committee of Turkmenistan on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography and the Big Asia Media Group have sealed an agreement to promote Turkmenistan’s culture.

The signing was held on the sidelines of the media forum “Turkmen Land – the Center of Civilizations” in Ashgabat, the country’s capital.

Under the deal, both parties will exchange content for each other’s media platforms. Television of Turkmenistan will supply content for Big Asia of television programs and materials about the history, culture, traditions, religion, science, technology, politics, economics, business, tourism, sports and lifestyle of the country in the Russian language. These materials will appear on the air of the “Big Asia” TV channel, as well as in the news and Turkmenistan section under the “Asian Countries” category on the bigasia.ru website.

The agreement was held in collaboration with the announcement of the city of Anev as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024.