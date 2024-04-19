T4P Media Awards opens for entries

The ABU Together for Planet, People, and Peace Media Awards (T4P Media Awards) is now open for entries.

This prestigious competition celebrates outstanding media initiatives that inspire positive change and foster a culture of sustainability, inclusivity, and peace. It is an ABU initiative undertaken in support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Don’t miss this opportunity to share your inspiring work and be part of the movement towards a more sustainable and harmonious world.

The winners of the 2024 T4P Media Awards will be announced during the T4P Awards Ceremony held in association with the 8th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention, on August 7, 2024

For more information and to submit your entries, please see our call for entries.