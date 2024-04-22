Fresh faces win big at Mediacorp’s Star Awards 2024

First-time faces scooped major awards at the Star Awards 2024 on April 21 recently, prompting cheers from the crowd at The Theatre at Mediacorp, Singapore.

Kym Ng won Best Actress for her performance in ‘Till the End’ as a woman who returns to this world after her death because of unfinished business.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Chan won Best Actor for ‘All That Glitters (2023)’. He had lost 16 kg for his role as a simple but earnest man who goes down a tragic road in the serial drama.

Zhang Ze Tong, 31, the youngest nominee in the Best Supporting Actor category this year, also won.

The Star Awards celebrate the finest of Mandarin television in Singapore.

